IJGB shares experience after spending 16 days at Nigeria’s Detty December festivities

Patrons use their phones to take photos inside the restroom at the Mr. Panther restaurant and lounge during Detty December in Lagos on November 30, 2025. Detty December refers to the lively Lagos tradition where December is packed with nonstop parties, concerts, nightlife, and cultural events, fuelled by returning diaspora Nigerians and heightened local celebration. The city becomes especially vibrant and crowded as entertainment and tourism peak. The spelling detty comes from Nigerian Pidgin English, where it is a playful version of dirty that implies excess, intensity, and carefree fun. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)

A US-based Nigerian who goes by the name Iamisiuwa has recounted her recent 16-day trip to Nigeria’s famous Detty December festivities.

In a recent post, she highlighted some of the things she experienced in Nigeria while expressing satisfaction of being back home.

“I just came back from Detty December in Lagos, Nigeria and here’s what I realize in my 16 days stay; there’s no WiFi in Nigeria, they put spice in everything, there’s too much begging in Nigeria and they like to party.”



— Another Lady says.



pic.twitter.com/2QDU6GlcfS — OurFaveOnlineDoc 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 (@OurFavOnlineDoc) January 3, 2026

She recalled the nonstop parties that kept attendees celebrating well into the early hours of the morning.

She also talked about Nigeria’s culinary culture, noting the use of spices in its dishes.

Answering fan’s question about her trip, she said, “Had a great time! We thank God,” reflecting her overall experience and enjoyment of Nigeria’s iconic year-end festivities.