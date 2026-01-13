Ihedioha joins ADC, receives membership card

Former governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has formally joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Ihedioha completed his registration on Monday, January 12, 2026, at Mbutu Ward, Aboh-Mbaise local government area of Imo State, where he was issued his official ADC membership card with Number 001.

The registration was conducted by the Ward Secretary, Prince Obinna Opara, while the Ward Chairman, Chief Alex Ahamuefula, presented the membership card to Ihedioha.

The historic event was witnessed by party leaders, stakeholders, and community leaders, including Evangelist Dr. Obi Nwaigwe, Mayor of Mbutu, and Hon. Jonathan Egbule, chairman of Aboh-Mbaise local government area, among others.

Speaking after the registration, Ihedioha said his decision to join the ADC was deliberate and based on his belief in the party’s principles of accountability, clear values, and service to the people.

He said Nigeria and Imo State required leadership focused on public interest and responsive governance.

“Our people want leadership that listens, serves, and puts the common good above personal interest. I am convinced that the ADC provides a credible platform to pursue these goals,” he said.

Ihedioha added that his decision to register at the ward level reflected his commitment to grassroots politics.

National party officials present included the ADC National Vice Chairman (South-East), Sir Bon Unachukwu; Deputy Diaspora Coordinator, Maigari Bello Kasimu; and Uko Nkole, Coordinator of the Nigerian Former Legislators Forum.

Sir Bon Unachukwu described Ihedioha’s entry into the party as a boost to the ADC’s profile in the South-East and at the nation at large, noting that the party was pleased to welcome a former governor and experienced public servant.

The Imo State chairman of ADC, Prof. James Okoroma, led members of the State Executive Committee to receive the former governor and witness the registration.

Welcoming him on behalf of the party, Prof. Okoroma said Ihedioha’s decision strengthened the ADC in Imo State and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to internal democracy and grassroots mobilisation.