Igboho to Alaafin, Olubadan: Focus on tackling insecurity, not chairmanship tussle

Sunday Igboho

…Primacy of Alaafin is non-negotiable — Group

…Ladoja calls for heightened security vigilance

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN—FOLLOWING the dispute over the rotational chairmanship of the Oyo State Council of Obas between the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, yesterday, urged the monarchs to work together to address insecurity in the South West and advance its development agenda.

This came as the Egbe Omo Oyo Niiwa Nitooto, yesterday, insisted that the primacy of the Alaafin of Oyo in the Council of Obas is settled by history, sacred by tradition, and non-negotiable under any political arrangement.

Recall that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had named Oba Ladoja the new chairman of the Council of Obas and Chiefs.

Under the new arrangement, the permanent chairmanship of the council is to rotate among the Olubadan, the Alaafin, and the Soun of Ogbomoso.

To douse the tension among the traditional rulers, Igboho, in a statement, described it as “unimpressive for the prominent traditional rulers, whose stools were germane to the historical evolution of Yoruba, to dissipate energy on crisis over positions,” urging them to work together to address insecurity in Yorubaland and advance the South-West’s development agenda.

He also called on Yoruba leaders, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, to help diffuse the tension surrounding the permanent chairmanship of the Oyo State Council of Obas.

Igboho noted that old empires in Yorubaland had given way to modern traditional institutions without distorting historical facts.

He said: “Why should our royal fathers dissipate energy on positions when bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements have taken over our forests in the South West, considering the recent ignoble killings of guards in Old Oyo National Park and other parts of Oyo State?

“It is critical for traditional rulers, irrespective of hierarchy, to close ranks in protecting Yoruba’s territorial integrity against ravaging insecurity, foster unity and healthy developments in the collective interest of the South West.

“Traditional rulers should continue to be agents of cohesiveness, harmony and economic growth. When your subjects, most especially farmers in rural communities, were being gruesomely murdered, it is not ideal to promote dispute over ephemeral positions.”

Primacy of Alaafin is non-negotiable— Group

Meanwhile, the Egbe Omo Oyo Niiwa Nitooto, has rejected the recently passed Oba and Chiefs Council Bill of the Oyo State government.

The group, in a statement by its General Secretary, Mr Abbas Ayomide, faulted the provision introducing a rotational chairmanship among the Alaafin of Oyo, the Olubadan of Ibadan and the Soun of Ogbomosho.

The group described the bill as “an assault on history, a distortion of Yoruba political order, and an act of cultural vandalism.”

It said: “Let it be stated plainly: tradition is not democratic, and history does not rotate. History does not lie. Oyo was an empire. The Alaafin was at its apex.

“These are facts, not opinions, and no executive signature can erase them. To legislate equivalence, where history established supremacy, is to declare war on Yoruba identity.

“Government may rule for a term; history rules forever.

“This is not a power struggle; it is a refusal to allow the mutilation of our heritage under the guise of reform.

“Oyo does not negotiate its history. Oyo does not rotate its crown. Oyo stands.”

Ladoja calls for heightened security vigilance

Meanwhile, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, has urged Nigerians to be more security-conscious in their daily movements and activities, warning that the country is facing serious security challenges.

Oba Ladoja said this while receiving Khalifa Sheikh Habeebullahi Muhyideen Ajani Bello, the successor and son of the late renowned Islamic preacher, Alhaji Muideen Bello, during a courtesy visit to his palace at Oke Aremo, Ibadan.

The monarch stressed the need for vigilance, noting that insecurity is a global issue that requires collective responsibility.

Ladoja, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Chief Ayoade Olugbemiga, said: “Given the security challenges confronting the nation, Nigerians must be vigilant and conscious of their movements and daily activities.

“In the face of the prevailing security situation, it is the responsibility of every citizen to remain alert and security-conscious at all times.

“The current security realities in the country demand greater caution and awareness from all Nigerians in their day-to-day lives.

“Security is no longer the responsibility of government alone; every Nigerian must be mindful of their environment and personal safety.

“As insecurity has become a global challenge, Nigerians must take deliberate steps to safeguard themselves through vigilance and responsible conduct.”