If you love Tinubu, deliver your state for him – SSDC Chair

By Idowu Bankole

The Chairman, South South Development Commission, Chibudom Nwuche, has advised those claiming to support President Bola Tinubu to deliver him for a second term in their various states in 2027.

Nwuche gave the advice on Wednesday, during a “thank you” visit to Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers, by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Noting that “politics is local”, the former Deputy Speaker in the House of Representatives, equally advised politicians from other states to steer clear of Rivers politics, adding that politics was local.

“Go back to your states and demonstrate your political strength. Leave Rivers State alone. Rivers State has its own peculiar political dynamics that outsiders may not fully understand.

“We are a political family. When a leader chooses, all of us, the least we can do is show gratitude and work collectively as a team. Dividing the team is not how gratitude is shown,” he said.

He commended Wike’s wisdom in mobilising Rivers people to vote Tinubu for president and Siminalayi Fubara for governor during the 2023 general elections.

Nwuche, who regretted that the choice of Fubara had turned out “very disappointing”, explained that many of the stakeholders did not know Fubara but obliged Wike’s directives in the interest of the state.

He praised Wike for executing more than 22 projects in the area, stressing that no other governor had come close to what the minister had done in the state since 1999.

“No governor in Rivers has come close to the level of impact we have witnessed during your tenure as our governor. Therefore, wherever you go, there we shall go,” he said.

Wike explained that his visit was to thank the people for electing Tinubu in 2023 and to further mobilise them to do the same in 2027.

He assured the people that the leadership mistake would be corrected in 2027, urging the people to remain firm in their confidence in Tinubu.