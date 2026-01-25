If you don’t take off my father’s tattoo, you will never make progress with that hand again — Seun Kuti

By Ayo Onikoyi

While different parties have waded into the social media showdown, a ceasefire appears to be far from the horizon.

Seun Kuti is not buying anything any peacemaker is trying to sell to him, and neither are Wizkid FC (fans), who seem to be getting a kick out of the round-robin of exchanges.

For those who are of the opinion that Wizkid having Fela’s tattoo on his body is enough proof that he respects and venerates the late Afrobeat icon, Seun has a caustic response for them and the Grammy winner, which he made public in a video on his Instagram page.

“What I want to happen has finally happened. Your game of replacing Fela has been stopped. Your infiltration of my family has been stopped, and nobody in the world will ever take you seriously when you try to leech off that legacy again,” he said, addressing the Ojuelegba crooner.

“And my father’s tattoo on your hand—if you don’t take it off, you will never make any progress with that hand again. You should better replace that tattoo with your father’s face. If Burna Boy could come out and say Fela is greater, who is this short man?” he added.

The fight is not being fought by Seun alone; some of his siblings and other family members have issued stern warnings to Big Wiz.

In the midst of the whole brouhaha, Wizkid has released his long-awaited documentary titled Long Live Lagos, which premiered on HBO a couple of days ago.