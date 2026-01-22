I was insulted for saying Obi can’t beat Atiku at convention – Baba-Ahmed

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

Former presidential adviser Hakeem Baba-Ahmed has said he was insulted after expressing the view that Peter Obi would struggle to defeat former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in a convention-based primary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Baba-Ahmed made the remarks on Thursday during an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show, where he revisited his earlier comments on the internal dynamics of the ADC and the likely outcome of its presidential primary.

“I did a programme two or three days ago, where I mentioned the fact that Peter Obi would lose 100 conventions,” Baba-Ahmed said.

“You’ll be amazed at the number of people who commented and insulted me and said, ‘How do these people think Peter Obi would line up behind Atiku?’ I am afraid it is a democratic process — that’s how it’s done.”

He maintained that party primaries are governed by internal democratic rules, not personal popularity or sentiment, insisting that Obi would face serious challenges if the ADC adopts a national convention to select its flagbearer.

Baba-Ahmed had earlier stated in an interview on Channels Television that Atiku was better positioned to clinch the ADC ticket if the process is decided through a convention.

“If ADC goes to convention, and it certainly will, because that’s what former Vice President Atiku wants, he will get the ticket,” he said.

He also questioned Obi’s preparedness for a fiercely competitive primary, arguing that the former Anambra State governor is not accustomed to convention-style contests involving multiple aspirants.

“One of the reasons Peter Obi is saying, ‘Look at me, I’m not here for number two, I’m not here for convention, I’m here to fly the flag,’ is that he has people who were initially whispering politely to him,” Baba-Ahmed said.

According to him, those same supporters are now pushing back, insisting that Obi must contest on equal footing with others.

“But now they are saying, ‘Join the queue. You’re not the only one with ambition here,’” he added.

Baba-Ahmed further claimed that Obi’s political career has largely been built around consensus arrangements rather than open contests.

“Peter Obi doesn’t do convention. He just goes there to be anointed,” he said, warning that such expectations could deepen internal tensions within the ADC.

He also predicted that the party could face internal crisis if Atiku eventually secures the presidential ticket for the 2027 general election.

Vanguard News