‘I want to be a wife’ — 48-yr-old singer Tamar Braxton

American singer and actress Tamar Braxton has expressed her frustrations over being single at 48, lamenting that she should be married by now.

In a recent interview with WBLS, the Love and War hitmaker attributed her singleness to a lack of “nice men.” She explained that her ideal man is “a good man,” which she has yet to find.

“I am a wife material. I am not a streetwalker. I am upset that I am still single. What’s going on?

“I think the only reason I am still single is because there is not the right guys. I accept only premium guys but I have been meeting only regulars lately. All I want is a good man. That’s my type,” she expressed.

Tamar Braxton also admitted that her alpha female personality may have prevented men from approaching her.

“Yes, my personally may come off as intimidating and some men may not have the confidence of approaching me because they may be thinking that they can’t meet my standards.

“But right now, I am trying to ditch being an alpha female and be more soft. I am working on it everyday,” she added.