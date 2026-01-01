I told Obi I won’t dump LP with him – Otti 

. Reveals when to leave party

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, has said that he told the 223 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, that he would not dump the party along with him.

Otti who was responding to a question during his monthly media parley in Umuahia, said that Obi informed him that he was dumping the LP but he told him he would stay behind to keep fighting for the salvage of the party.

Otti who said he gave his blessings to the former Anambra State Governor, however, said he would only decamp from the Labour Party if the current moves to rescue the Party fails.

Governor Otti who is the national leader of the Labour Party, expressed confidence that LP would still be salvaged ahead of the 2027 polls.

He further argued that he had joined the LP before Obi, hence there was no point defecting along with him to another platform.

According to Gov Otti, the consideration of defecting to another political party will only become an option when LP becomes irredeemable.

He said:”I joined Labour Party before Peter Obi, I did not join the Party with him and he has communicated me that he was leaving LP and I gave him blessings but I remain in LP.

” I told him that I will have to continue with the struggle to rescue LP. That’s the party that brought me to power and if we fight and we can’t rescue LP, then, we can then discuss options but for now, I am not deflecting with him.”

On the call by the Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives and member representing Bende Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon.Benjamin Kalu, to join the All Progressive Congress as the only option to win re-election in 2027, Otti said he had resolved never to get distracted by anybody again.

He explained that ordinarily he would not like to join issues with the Deputy Speaker on matter’s that have to do with him.

“But, since you have asked, the first thing to do for heeding to the call that I made in my 2025 Christmas message to people of the appealing to our people who have means to extend consideration to the less privileged particularly at this season, so, he heeded that call and distributed Rice and Money, I thank him for doing that, but, I have also taken principled decision not to dignify all the comments that he made

“I am sure your are aware of a Man called Wilson Churchill, a two time British Prime Minister who once said,, ” You will never get to your destination if you stop and throw stone at any dog that barks”. “We remain focused on our job and not to be distracted, Governor Otti maintained.

Otti who said that Abia had recorded tremendous progress under his administration, promised that more transformations would be recorded in the remaining months of his tenure.

He renewed his commitment to massive development of the state, vowing that Abia will no longer be at the rear.

Otti who solicited the continued support of the people promised that every community will feel the positive impacts of his administration.