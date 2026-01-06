I remain APC member  —  Ex-minister Badaru dismisses defection rumour

Former Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru.

Former Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has denied reports suggesting he plans to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the claims as false and speculative.

Abubakar was recently rumoured to be considering a move to the ADC amid the alleged political rift between him and his successor, Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi, within the APC.

The speculation had fuelled claims of a possible realignment ahead of future political contests in the state.

However, in a statement personally signed and made available to journalists on Tuesday through his media aide, Mati Ali, the former minister dismissed the reports and reaffirmed his commitment to the ruling party.

“I categorically state that the report is entirely false, unfounded, and a product of political mischief,” he said.

He stressed that he remains loyal to the APC, noting that he is a founding member of the party and has no plans to abandon it despite internal disagreements.

“My loyalty to the party remains absolute and unwavering,” he said.

Abubakar urged party members and the general public to ignore the reports, insisting that there was no basis for the defection claims.

“I remain a dedicated member of the party and have no intention whatsoever of leaving the APC,” he added.

Abubakar recently resigned his appointment as Minister of Defence with immediate effect.

In a letter dated December 1 and addressed to President Bola Tinubu, he cited health reasons for his decision to step down.

His resignation came at a time when President Tinubu had declared a national security emergency, with the Federal Government indicating that further details on the scope and implications of the declaration would be provided later.

Vanguard News