I regret recurrent political crises in Rivers – Fubara

I’m still governor of Rivers State – Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has regretted the recurrent political crises in the state, boosting that he remains the governor of the state.

Fubara said as Governor every year has always started in bad light, saying that in the earlier part of 2026, he got “love letter”.

Fubara spoke while speaking as the Special Guest at the finals of the 2026 Port Harcourt Polo Tournament in Port Harcourt, the state capital, weekend.

The governor promised that he would not support, directly or indirectly, any action capable of undermining peace and security in the state.

He said the protection of lives and property remains the foremost responsibility of his administration, stressing that he is committed to delivering on the promises made to the people of Rivers State.

He said: “What is important is that I am still the Governor of Rivers State, and we will continue to do what we have promised the Rivers people.”

Fubara expressed satisfaction that the week-long 2026 Port Harcourt Polo Tournament was conducted seamlessly, describing the peaceful atmosphere as clear evidence that the state is safe for residents, visitors and investors.

In his words: “I am happy that you had your tournament for one week, and the president of the Port Harcourt Polo Club told me there was no incident. It shows that we are working and that Rivers State is safe. That is the basic responsibility of government,” Governor Fubara added.

The Governor expressed disappointment over the recurring political crises in the state, lamenting that they have coincided with the annual polo tournament over the past three years.

He said: “It is really unfortunate that each time you are having your tournament, there is always one problem. In 2024, you came to me and made some promises, but that January was hell. In 2025, you didn’t bother to come to me. This 2026, which I thought would be the finest, just landed me a love letter.”

Fubara assured that despite the political challenges, his administration would continue to discharge its responsibilities and support all individuals and groups genuinely committed to the progress of Rivers State.

He also promised that the state government would work towards upgrading the status of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, which is reputed to have one of the best natural grass polo pitches in the country.

The governor encouraged guests and polo players, including foreign participants, to enjoy the serenity of Port Harcourt and to help counter negative narratives about the state by projecting positive and accurate information.