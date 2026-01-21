‘I have 14 grandchildren’, Davido‘s dad breaks silence amid son’s paternity saga

Dr Deji Adeleke, father of Afrobeats superstar David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, has addressed the long-running controversy surrounding DNA claims involving his son, saying multiple paternity tests have conclusively shown that the teenage girl at the centre of the allegation is not Davido’s child.

Speaking during a press briefing that went viral on Wednesday, the billionaire businessman said the Adeleke family went to great lengths to verify the claim and would have accepted the child without hesitation if the results had proven otherwise.

The controversy centres on Ayo Labinjo, an Ibadan-based woman who alleged she had sexual relations with Davido during one of his visits to the city early in his music career, resulting in the birth of a baby girl, Anu. She claimed the singer abandoned the child.

The issue resurfaced recently after an Instagram account said to belong to the girl appealed publicly to Davido to submit to another DNA test.

Davido had responded last week, stating that he had already conducted multiple DNA tests on the girl and that the results showed she was not his daughter.

The singer spoke out after 12-year-old Anu Adeleke allegedly wrote an open letter on social media claiming she was being bullied in school for not knowing her father and calling on Davido to address the matter publicly.

At the press briefing, Dr Adeleke explained that the family had no intention of denying a child and would have welcomed her if paternity had been established.

Adeleke said, “I am Deji Adeleke, I’m the father of five children, three boys and two girls. David Adeleke, who you all know as Davido, is the baby of my family, he’s the last.

“I’m calling this press conference, and this is my very first time addressing the press, and for just one single reason. I’m not on social media, but I’m sure those of you on social media have been inundated with all kinds of talks about this issue that keeps coming up almost every year, regarding one little girl called Anuoluwapo, who lives in Ibadan, whom Kemi Olunloyo has continually alleged that David is the father of the little girl.”

Tracing the matter to its origin, Adeleke said he first became aware of the allegation in 2014 after receiving a DHL package from Ibadan containing photographs of Davido and the child, a birth certificate listing “Adeleke David” as the father, and a letter from the child’s grandmother.

According to him, the grandmother, a widow, appealed for a paternity test, stressing that she was not seeking marriage or financial gain.

“Also in the package was a letter from the grandmother, including her phone number. She wrote that she was a widow with two daughters, that she lost her husband years ago and raised them alone.

“She said her eldest daughter informed her that David Adeleke was responsible for her pregnancy after meeting him when he came to Ibadan for a show. She said her daughter gave birth to a baby girl and asked that David step up for a paternity test. She stated clearly that she was not asking David to marry her daughter, only to confirm paternity and take responsibility if confirmed.”

Adeleke said he immediately contacted the family and personally arranged a DNA test at Vedic Lifecare Hospital in Lagos, with samples analysed in South Africa.

“Immediately I read the letter, even before speaking to David, I called the woman. I told her I hadn’t spoken to my son yet, but if the child was truly my granddaughter, she had no problem with me. I would welcome her into my family happily.

“I sent my driver to Ibadan to confirm where they lived. I told her about the hospital I use in Lekki, an Indian hospital, where DNA tests could be arranged. The hospital explained that samples would be taken in Nigeria but sent to South Africa for analysis.”

He explained that saliva samples were taken from Davido and the child in the presence of all parties, with both himself and the grandmother designated to receive the results.

“On the appointed day, my driver brought the mother, the grandmother, and the child to Lagos. David, myself, and his aide met them at the hospital. Only David, myself, the grandmother, the mother, and the child were allowed into the room. Samples were taken using saliva, not blood, and sealed for analysis.”

Adeleke said the results showed a zero per cent probability of paternity.

“The DNA profile is clear. DNA will not change even if it is done ten times,” he said.

“When the results were ready, both the grandmother and I went to collect them together, as agreed. The result stated that the probability of paternity was zero per cent. The lab explained clearly that David was not the father of the child.”

He added that despite the outcome, he personally suggested additional tests to eliminate any doubt, offering to cover accommodation and logistics for the family in Lagos.

“The grandmother broke down and cried. I told her mistakes could happen and suggested we do two more DNA tests at other reputable centres. I offered to keep them in Lagos for a week at my expense so additional tests could be carried out.”

According to Adeleke, multiple DNA tests were eventually conducted, all yielding the same result.

Addressing calls for the DNA reports to be released publicly, he declined, citing security and legal concerns.

“It is dangerous for anyone’s DNA profile to be in the public domain,” he said, adding that such disclosure could expose Davido and the minor to serious risks.

He stressed that the family had no reason to deny a child, noting that he already has 14 grandchildren.

“What is one more?” he asked. “Is it that I cannot afford to take care of her? But there is science. And science is clear.”

"I have 14 grandchildren…" — Davido’s father, Deji Adeleke, addresses the press regarding the controversies surrounding the paternity of ‘Anu Adeleke’



pic.twitter.com/MrSS3wvTJm — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) January 21, 2026

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