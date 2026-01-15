I don’t know my future as Super Eagles coach – Eric Chelle

Chelle

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has admitted his future with the Super Eagles is uncertain following their semifinal defeat to host nation Morocco at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON in Rabat on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles were knocked out of the tournament after a tense 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Morocco, following a goalless draw after 120 minutes. Nigeria will now compete for third place, facing Egypt on Saturday.

In his post-match press conference, Chelle was candid about his position beyond the current tournament.

“Now, I don’t know my future,” he stated. “I know I am the coach of Nigeria. Maybe in two days, my president will tell me it is finished, or maybe that I have to continue. I don’t know.”

Despite the heartbreaking exit, Chelle expressed pride in his squad, insisting that Nigeria had been among the top-performing sides of the competition.

He encouraged his players to channel their disappointment into motivation for the upcoming clash against Egypt.

“I will try to analyse this game and this AFCON,” Chelle added. “We have a last game against Egypt, and I am proud of my players but disappointed for them because, in reality, we were maybe the best team in this AFCON. So we have to go out and respond.”

The coach emphasised that any discussion about his contract should wait until after the tournament concludes, urging his team to stay focused.

“Now is not the time to question my situation,” he said. “The AFCON is not finished. We have to focus on the last game and we have to win this game.”

Vanguard News