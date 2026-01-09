‘I am afraid’ – Mahrez jokes ahead of Nigeria clash

By Enitan Abdultawab

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has jokingly admitted he is “afraid” ahead of his side’s looming clash with Nigeria, while insisting the Desert Foxes must be fully prepared for a very different test at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Mahrez acknowledged the quality of the Super Eagles, describing the current Nigeria team as stronger going forward than the side Algeria faced at AFCON 2019.

The winger noted that Nigeria boast “a lot of good players,” warning that his team must be at their best to progress.

“I’m afraid (laughs). They (Nigeria) scored a lot of goals in this competition.”

Mahrez also suggested the encounter would be more open than Algeria’s previous outing against DR Congo, which he expects to play into both teams’ attacking strengths.

“We expect the next match to be more open, which will give us more space to showcase our abilities, and we must be fully prepared.”

Reflecting on past meetings, the former Manchester City star stressed that comparisons with the 2019 semi-final victory over Nigeria would be misplaced.

“This match against Nigeria will be very different from the one in 2019. That was in Egypt, with different players, a different style of play, and a different journey.”

Mahrez also revealed the personal significance of the tournament, confirming it will be his final Africa Cup of Nations.

The 34-year-old admitted he is desperate to bow out on a high by lifting the trophy once more. “This will be my last AFCON. I want to win the Africa Cup of Nations again with this generation ; I really want it,” he added.

Nigeria and Algeria will face off with a place in the semis at stake, as two of Africa’s most brilliant sides renew their rivalry on the continental stage.

Vanguard News