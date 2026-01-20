How we achieved Zero pipeline vandalism in 12 months in Niger Delta – Army Commander

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has announced a remarkable achievement in its fight against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta, recording zero incidents of pipeline vandalism from January to December 2025.

The milestone contributed to a surge in national oil production from 1.4 million barrels per day to 2.2 million barrels per day.

Major General Emmanuel Eric Emeka, Land Component Commander of Operation Delta Safe and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, disclosed this during a briefing to the Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Michael Onoja, and defence correspondents at the 6 Division headquarters.

“Our primary responsibility is the protection of critical national assets and ensuring peace and stability, particularly of oil and gas facilities. In 2025, we successfully recorded zero incidents of pipeline vandalism,” the GOC stated.

He added that the army, in collaboration with sister security agencies, dismantled numerous illegal refineries, mostly sourced from abandoned oil wells, and worked to curb the patronage of stolen oil products. “If there is no patronage, oil thieves will be discouraged. We are engaging banks, hotels, hospitals, and other establishments to ensure compliance,” Emeka said.

Addressing pipeline integrity, the GOC noted that recent bursts are largely due to aging infrastructure, urging International Oil Companies (IOCs) to upgrade facilities to prevent accidents. He further highlighted the army’s projection to achieve a national oil production target of 3 million barrels per day by 2027.

Speaking on the role of the media, Major General Onoja emphasized the importance of countering narratives from adversaries threatening national security. “The media is the fourth estate and a partner in progress. We rely on them to convey the right narrative and support democratic accountability,” he said.

Onoja also reiterated the commitment of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, to transparency and accountability. He praised troops’ sacrifices in protecting the Niger Delta, describing the region as vital to Nigeria’s economy.

“Security challenges in the Niger Delta must be addressed to protect the nation’s ‘golden egg,’” he concluded, urging continued collaboration between security agencies and journalists.