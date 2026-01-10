How to end terrorism in Nigeria — Woherem

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An award-winning African technology researcher, Dr. Evans Woherem, has unveiled a comprehensive and implementable framework aimed at ending terrorism, banditry and criminal violence in Nigeria, warning that the country’s prolonged insecurity has reached a critical stage requiring urgent and coordinated national action.

The white paper, titled “A Comprehensive Strategy for Ending Terrorism, Banditry, and Criminal Violence in Nigeria: A Pragmatic, Multi-Layered, and Implementable Framework,” presents a holistic roadmap to reverse more than a decade of escalating violence that has claimed thousands of lives, displaced communities, disrupted economic activities and eroded public confidence in governance.

According to Woherem, insecurity has become deeply embedded in daily life across the country.

“Terrorism, banditry, and criminal violence have become so commonplace that they now dominate daily conversations among Nigerians,” he said, noting that although the crisis is most severe in the North-East, North-West and North-Central regions, “its effects are now being felt even in the southern parts of the country.”

Citing the 2025 Global Terrorism Index, which ranks Nigeria sixth globally in terms of terrorism impact, Woherem described the ranking as “a sobering statistical confirmation that terrorism still weighs heavily on the Nigerian state.”

The paper traces the roots of the crisis to the emergence of Boko Haram in 2009 and the rise of splinter groups such as ISWAP, recalling major incidents including the Chibok schoolgirls’ abduction, the Dapchi and Kankara kidnappings, and a surge in mass abductions and attacks on schools and places of worship recorded in 2025. Banditry, largely driven by ransom payments, he noted, “has spread across the entire nation, creating fear, weakening productivity, and pushing millions of households deeper into poverty.”

While acknowledging the importance of military action, Dr. Woherem cautioned against relying on force alone. “Nigeria cannot defeat insurgency and violent crime through arms and ammunition alone. Any sustainable solution must confront the internal conditions that allow insecurity to thrive,” he said.

Among the key drivers identified are porous borders, arms proliferation, youth unemployment, economic stagnation, and persistent conflicts over land and resources. He stressed the need for “a deliberate, intelligence-led, and whole-of-society approach.”

Central to the proposed framework is intelligence-driven security, including the establishment of a National Counter-Insurgency and Intelligence Fusion Centre. The paper also calls for comprehensive policing reforms, including constitutionally backed state police, regulated community-based security groups, and stronger regional cooperation on border security, particularly within the Lake Chad Basin.

Emphasising prevention, Woherem advocated economic inclusion, youth employment, deradicalisation and reintegration programmes, alongside stronger governance and accountability in the security sector.

The paper outlines a phased implementation plan from 2025 to 2030 and concludes that Nigeria can overcome its insecurity “through political will, coordinated institutions, and the active participation of society,” offering what Woherem described as “a realistic pathway to restoring security, rebuilding public trust, and unlocking Nigeria’s vast human and economic potential.”