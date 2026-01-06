HostCom to FG: We hope our concerns will be addressed this year

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By John Alechenu



Host Communities of Oil and Gas producing areas have expressed hope that the Federal Government as well as oil companies will upscale their developmental programs in their communities in 2026.

National Chairman of HOSTCom, His Highness Benjamin Style Tamaranebi JP, expressed this hope in an address to members of the body, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

He noted that the struggle to get the much desired improved attention from the stakeholders has not been an easy task.

He, however, said, “The journey looks rough but l believe this year will bring lasting solutions and legacies that will not be erased in our struggle, just keep believing God can still do something.”

“As we step boldly into 2026, I look forward to deeper connections, renewed strength, greater achievements, and bigger testimonies.

“May our efforts be crowned with success, and may our dreams find expression beyond our expectations.”

“This is my final year of our administration where we fought from the beginning till this moment and keep struggling to standard.

He expressed gratitude to members for their continued support in the struggle to better the lot of the indigenous people of the various communities who give so much for Nigeria’s economy but receive little in return.

The HostCom President further said, “Together, we navigated seasons of hope and perseverance, and by God’s grace, we stand ready to embrace a brand new chapter and believing that before the end of this administration we could still achieve reasonable progress and impact.”