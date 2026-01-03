Hope Uzodimma visits Otti, says meeting not political

By Steve Oko

The Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, visited Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on Friday.

This is coming about three days after Uzodimma’s ally and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Henry Ikoh, also visited Otti, showering praises on him for his developmental strides.

Meanwhile, Senator Uzodimma, while fielding questions from newsmen, said the visit had no connection with politics but was purely a friendly visit in the spirit of the festivities.

Uzodimma said South East Governors were determined to collaborate for the development of the region, irrespective of their political differences.

He said, “So, my visit is a courtesy call to the Governor, who I have also seen is doing very well.

“I wished him a happy New Year and prayed with him so that the Almighty God will give us enough strength to continue to serve our people better and better. That is why I am here.”

Gov. Uzodimma further said, “We in the South East are determined to develop the region. And the only way we can do this is through collaboration.

“And as the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, I have a responsibility to touch base with them, to discuss with them, share ideas and agree on how best to help the people of the region to survive.

“The five of us, Governors of the South East, have decided to make sure that the South East is part of Nigeria. And that is what we are working on.”

Governor Uzodimma, who doubles as the Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in the South East and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, commended Governor Otti for the good governance he is delivering in Abia State.

The host Governor, Otti, thanked his guest for the visit and explained that the visit was not politically motivated.

He said that belonging to different political parties should not be misconstrued as opposition.

“This is not necessarily a political visit, but because we are all politicians, there is no way we can’t discuss politics.

“But then, I think what is most important from what he has said is that government is one. You have the national, the sub-national, and then the local governments. And I made the point that you can’t be opposition in a government that you are part of.

“So, when people mistake an issue of different political parties as opposition, they miss the mark.

“You can disagree, and there are forums for disagreement. But once a decision has been taken, you are part and parcel of that decision,” Gov. Otti stated.

Otti affirmed that the state government is part of the federal government, re-emphasising that what Gov Uzodimma has come to do is to wish him a happy New Year, adding that he appreciates the visit.

The Imo State Governor was accompanied to the visit by the former Imo State Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, among others, while the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba and other cabinet members were present at the visit.

Otti, who is the only governor elected on the platform of the Labour Party, has been the beautiful bride of many political parties wooing him to join them.

Former Senate President and the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has been making spirited overtures to win the governor over to the Big Umbrella.

Other political parties, including the ruling APC and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, have equally been gunning for the governor but Otti, in a recent media chat, declared he was still in the Labour Party.

He revealed he would only consider other platforms if the leadership tussle in the LP becomes impossible to resolve.

Otti said he told Peter Obi, who was LP presidential candidate in 2023, that he would not dump the LP until the party became irredeemable.