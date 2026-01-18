Hoodlums kill housewife, her six children in Kano

By Bashir Bello

Tragedy struck residents of Dorayi Charanchi Quarters in Kano when unknown hoodlums killed a housewife, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children.

The attackers reportedly broke into the residence of Haruna Bashir, launching a brutal assault on his household.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, CSP Abdullahi Haruna, said the victims were attacked with dangerous weapons, resulting in fatal injuries.

CSP Haruna added that the police have commenced a thorough investigation to apprehend the perpetrators.

According to him, “The Kano State Police Command received a distress call at approximately 12:10 pm on January 17, 2025, reporting a brutal attack on the household of Haruna Bashir at Dorayi Charanchi Quarters. The victims, Fatima Abubakar (35) and her six children, were attacked by unknown hoodlums who broke into their house.

“The report indicated that the victims sustained fatal injuries from dangerous weapons. The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, immediately mobilized a police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, DCP Lawal Isah Mani, to the scene.

“Bodies were evacuated and taken to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano, where they were pronounced dead. A team led by ACP Wada Jarma, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been tasked with conducting a thorough investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

“The police command extends condolences to the family, the people of Dorayi Charanchi, and Kano State,” CSP Haruna stated.