Heavy taxes, low wages, rising debt, threats to nation’s stability, NLC warns

NLC president, Joe Ajaero

…Urges FG to rethink new tax laws

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned that the combination of heavy taxation, low wages and rising national debt poses a serious threat to Nigeria’s economic and democratic stability, urging the Federal Government to urgently rethink the new tax laws and re-engage organised labour.

NLC President Joe Ajaero issued the warning in Abuja yesterday at the book launch and 85th birthday celebration of the founding President of the NLC, Hassan Summonu, where he accused the government of excluding workers and the poor from critical policy decisions that directly affect their lives.

He said, “Today, we honour a titan of the working-class struggle, a man whose life and work are captured in the defiant title of his book: ‘Organise, Don’t Agonise.’ This is not just a title; it is the militant creed that has defined Comrade Summonu’s journey and the very soul of our movement.

“From the shop floors and factories to the corridors of pan-African power, he taught us that the power of the people, when organised, is the ultimate answer to agony imposed by exploitation and poor governance.” Reflecting on the broader national situation, the NLC President said, “This event transcends a personal celebration. It is a moment of reflection on the state of our nation and the condition of the working people whose sweat builds it. Comrade Summonu’s memoirs challenge us to ask: how far have we come in realising the dreams of economic democracy for which he fought?”

Raising concerns about public finance, Ajaero stated, “That is why the question Comrade Summonu publicly posed a few days ago resonates: Where are all the monies being borrowed by the Federal Government?

“The philosophy of ‘Organise, Don’t Agonise’ also implies that the state has a duty to engage, not enrage. Policies on fuel pricing, taxation, wages and social services must be crafted with the active and respected input of those who represent the workers and the masses.”

On the new tax laws, Ajaero said, “The tax laws went through a process that clearly excluded Nigerian workers and the masses, who are the major taxpayers in this country. From the Presidential Committee on Tax, Nigerian workers were deliberately excluded, and we warned the nation of the dangers.“ Today, the result is clear—laws with serious alterations directed at making workers and the poor poorer. A tax that taxes the national minimum wage is not fair. A tax that imposes heavy burdens on people living in excruciating poverty is regressive.” Calling for a rethink, the NLC President said, “We do not see anything wrong in pausing along this negative path, rethinking, and redirecting.

“The Federal Government must immediately and fully constitute the National Pension Commission (PenCom)’s Board and address the concerns of Nigerians on the tax law, instead of the present grandstanding.

“Insisting on going ahead amid confusion is like muddling along in darkness. This dangerous pattern undermines tax administration itself and indeed our democracy.

“Your legacy must be in crafting credible laws that strengthen institutions, not undermine them. When you bypass key stakeholders and rule by strong arm, you negate public trust and threaten national stability.

“We will continue to organise. We will continue to challenge power. We will continue to fight for a Nigeria where no worker has to agonise over poverty, insecurity, heavy taxation or a stolen future riddled with national debt.”