‘He stood on the side of peace’ – Tinubu mourns Imam Abubakar

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, Chief Imam of Nghar village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau, who passed away at 92.

This is contained in a statement issued by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Friday in Abuja.

The late cleric gained national and international recognition in 2018 for sheltering more than 200 Christians during communal violence in Plateau.

Tinubu described Abubakar as an extraordinary religious leader whose life exemplified faith, courage and a deep reverence for the sanctity of human life.

“At such a time when tribal and religious tendencies seemed to overwhelm reason, Imam Abubakar stood firmly on the side of peace, benevolence and conscience.

“Mindless of the enormous risk to his own life, the noble cleric chose humanity over division, love as opposed to hatred and embrace rather than rejection,” the President said.

He said the Imam’s actions embodied the true essence of faith and delivered a powerful message beyond sermons.

The President noted that the cleric’s uncommon bravery earned him local and international honours celebrating peaceful coexistence.

“I urge religious and community leaders to imbibe and preach the spirit of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful togetherness as expounded in the life of Imam Abubakar,” Tinubu said.

He prayed that God grants the late Imam eternal rest and rewards him for his courage and good deeds. (NAN)