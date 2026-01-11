Hardship deepens as leaders remain comfortable, CHRICED warns

Youths selling some of their harvest at the market.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Abuja—The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) has raised the alarm over Nigeria’s worsening economic and social hardship, noting that ordinary citizens bear the brunt of suffering while political leaders remain insulated from the nation’s struggles.

The warning came during a media briefing on the state of the nation, delivered by Comrade Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, Executive Director of CHRICED, who said the growing disconnect between public pain and elite comfort has become Nigeria’s defining reality.

Zikirullahi reflected on Nigerians’ resilience amid soaring prices, stagnant wages, and eroding purchasing power, stressing that the official data often fail to capture the true extent of the hardship.

“The past year tested Nigerians in ways that echo the timeless words of Charles Dickens: ‘It was the worst of times… it was the age of foolishness.’ Yet, even in the midst of hardship, Nigerians demonstrated a resilience that defies despair,” he said.

CHRICED noted that claims of declining food prices offered little relief, as rising costs of fertiliser, transportation, and labour continue to strain farmers and threaten national food security.

On governance, the organisation criticised unchecked extravagance among public officials, highlighting the failure to implement the Oronsaye Report, which aimed to reduce the cost of governance. “A government that asks the poor to endure hardship while expanding its own privileges is a government that has lost its moral compass,” Zikirullahi said.

The group also flagged persistent insecurity, including kidnappings, banditry, and insurgency, which continue to disrupt communities, displace farmers, and force businesses to close. “A nation that cannot guarantee safety cannot guarantee development,” it said.

CHRICED called for urgent reforms, including reducing the cost of governance, strengthening institutions, protecting civic freedoms, and ensuring fair wages, while urging citizens to demand accountability from leaders.

“The message of 2025 is clear: the people are suffering, the system is failing, and silence is no longer an option,” Zikirullahi added.