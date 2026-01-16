Gunmen kill two policemen in Enugu, burn patrol vehicle

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By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU — Two police officers were killed on Wednesday night after gunmen attacked a Police Distress Response Squad (DRS) patrol team along Agbani Road in the Enugu metropolis.

The Enugu State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Daniel Ndukwe.

According to the statement, the officers sustained severe gunshot injuries during a gun battle with the assailants. They were rushed to a hospital for emergency medical attention but were later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The attack occurred on the night of January 15, 2026, when the gunmen reportedly opened fire on the patrol team without provocation. The police operatives were said to have returned fire, forcing the attackers to flee with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

SP Ndukwe disclosed that during the exchange, the police operational vehicle was set ablaze by the attackers.

In response, the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, ordered an intensified manhunt for the fleeing suspects and directed tactical and intelligence units of the command to deploy all available resources to track down and arrest them.

A Lexus RX 330 SUV, suspected to have been earlier snatched from its owner and used by the criminals during the attack, was recovered by the police. The vehicle was found riddled with bullet holes.

CP Giwa appealed to members of the public to provide credible information that could assist in the arrest of the suspects, assuring residents of the command’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The police also reaffirmed their resolve to curb the activities of violent and subversive criminal elements in the state.