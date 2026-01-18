Gunmen abduct Ondo APC Chieftain

—- Ilaje council chairman, calls for urgent action by security agencies

–— We’re on top of situation – Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Suspected gunmen have abducted a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state and the Director General of a support group for President Bola Tinubu, Asiwaju Media Team, Prince Emorioloye Owoloemi.

Sources said that the victim was kidnapped at about 9 am along the Okonga/Olodo Junction in Igbokoda, Ilaje council area of the state.

He was reportedly forcefully taken from his office by armed individuals who arrived his office in two Hilux vehicles.

“His current whereabouts remain unknown, and all efforts to reach him have proven futile.

“This act of criminality, carried out in broad daylight in a bustling commercial area, is utterly condemnable and unacceptable.

Speaking on the ugly incident, the chairman of Ilaje council area of the state, Hon. Maurice Oripenaye, said the report was received with profound shock and grave concern reports of the brazen abduction of Prince Emorioloye Owoloemi.

Oripenaye said that the incident “represents a flagrant violation of public safety and an assault on the peace-loving people of Ilaje.

He said that ” on behalf of the Ilaje Local Government, I strongly denounce this reprehensible act and extend our heartfelt solidarity to the family, friends, and associates of Prince Emorioloye Owolemi during this distressing period.

” We also urge the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could heighten tension or hinder investigative efforts.

“The safety and security of every resident in Ilaje Local Government remain our topmost priority.

“We have immediately initiated contact with all relevant security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Army, and local security networks, to ensure a swift, coordinated, and decisive response.

“We hereby call on all security agencies to mobilize all necessary resources to secure the safe and immediate release of Prince Emorioloye Owolemi, launch a full-scale investigation to apprehend the perpetrators and their sponsors, intensify patrols, surveillance, and intelligence-gathering across Ilaje to prevent further criminal activities.

He appealed “to all community leaders, youth groups, traditional rulers, and relevant stakeholders to collaborate with security operatives by providing useful information that could aid in this operation.

“Let it be clear that Ilaje Local Government will not tolerate any form of lawlessness, intimidation, or violence within our territory.

“Our administration remains committed to protecting the lives and property of all citizens and will continue to work tirelessly with security institutions to foster a safe environment for social, economic, and political activities.

“We appeal for the support and vigilance of the public as we work to ensure Prince Emorioloye’s safe return and to bring the culprits to justice.

Reacting, the state police image maker, Jimoh Abayomi said ” Information at my disposal remains sketchy but full scale investigation have commenced.

” However, we urge the good people of Ondo State to remain calm, the Command has put every measures on ground to ensure security of lives and property in the state.