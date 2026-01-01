Gunmen abduct ex-Ogun lawmaker

Gunmen have abducted Maruf Musa, a former member of the Ogun State House of Assembly. Musa, who represented Ogun Waterside constituency during the sixth assembly (2007–2011), was reportedly kidnapped on Tuesday night in Ibiade, Ogun Waterside LGA.

The assailants allegedly fired shots to disperse residents before abducting the former legislator during prayers at a mosque within his compound.

Babaseyi Boluwatife, Ogun police spokesperson, confirmed the abduction to TheCable on Wednesday evening. He said security operatives have been deployed to rescue Musa.

“Security measures have been activated, including deployment of the anti-kidnapping unit. The public is advised to remain calm pending official updates,” Boluwatife added.