Guinea swears in junta chief as president

General Mamadi Doumbouya

Guinea junta leader Mamady Doumbouya was sworn in as president on Saturday in front of tens of thousands of supporters and several heads of state, following an election victory last month.

Doumbouya toppled Guinea’s first freely elected president Alpha Conde in 2021 and has since cracked down on civil liberties and banned protests, while opponents have been arrested, put on trial or driven into exile.

The west African country’s Supreme Court validated his victory days after a late December poll, crediting him with 86.7 percent of the vote.

Dressed in a traditional gown, Doumbouya swore an oath to uphold the constitution — that he altered to allow him to stand — during an hours-long ceremony at the General Lansana Conte Stadium on the outskirts of the capital Conakry.

Although he initially pledged not to run for president after seizing power, Doumbouya ultimately stood for election in a race in which all main opposition leaders were barred.

He has rarely been seen in public recently and won the election without campaigning directly, relying on pre-recorded video messages.

Thousands of spectators dressed in green, yellow or red T-shirts — the colours of the national flag — crowded into the stadium for a pre-inauguration concert featuring star musicians from around the region.

Heads of state from Rwanda, The Gambia, Senegal and other African countries joined the event.

Coup leader General Assimi Goita, who currently runs neighbouring Mali, was also there.

In late September, Guineans approved a new constitution in a referendum that permitted junta members to run for office, paving the way for Doumbouya’s candidacy.

It also lengthened presidential terms from five to seven years, renewable once.

AFP