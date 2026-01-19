Gridlock on Lagos Bridge after truck crash kills 2

LAGOS —A multiple vehicle crash has led to the death of at least two people and left several others injured at Kara Bridge inward Mowe, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, on Saturday.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, explained that the incident, which happened around 3:15 p.m, involved a loaded long truck that fell on its side, colliding with a Toyota Corolla, a Toyota RAV4 SUV bearing plate LSR-618-HS (Lagos), and two loaded interstate Mazda buses with plates APP-835-XY (Lagos) and JJJ-538-YE (Lagos).

LASTMA said its officers, codenamed PAPA OSCAR, were on ground to manage the incident, while tow vehicles were contacted to evacuate the wrecked vehicles and clear the roadway.

The agency said injured victims have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, and recovery operations remain ongoing.

“Multiple vehicle crash involving a truck that fell on its side, a Corolla, an SUV (RAV4), and two loaded interstate Mazda buses has been reported on Kara Bridge inwards Mowe,” the statement reads.

“Two fatalities were recorded, and several people were injured. All injured persons have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Recovery operations are still in progress. The resulting traffic backlog has extended back to the Secretariat area and also to River Valley/Kosoko.”