Great Ogboru: A beacon of hope, progress and development

Great Ogboru

By Kelvin Ajagbawa

As the 2027 general elections draw nearer, politicians across the length and breadth of the country are gearing up and strategising.

In Delta State, Chief Ovedje Great Ogboru is not left out of the scheme of things. Once again, he is battle ready to challenge the incumbent governor, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori. This time around, all the loopholes and electoral frauds would be blocked. Ogboru believes Delta state is been taken for a ride all these sundry years despite its huge potentials in vast oil and gas deposits and mineral resources and human capital.

He hopes to implement policies that will change the anomalies if given the Mandate. Each and everyone of us is responsible for the leaders we ultimately choose during election circles. We should beware of selling our votes when desperate politicians come calling. It was Selwyn Duke who said “The Further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it.” Moreover, when we do the right things, the right results would come effortless. In the past years, Chief Great Ogboru has repeatedly ventilated his feelings on issues affecting Delta State. Because Delta state is supposed to be the “ELDORADO” amongst the comity of states in the nation.

We are being short changed because of bad and uneventful leadership who lack innovation in this technologically advanced stage in our dispensation. Now is the time to correct such blunder in year 2027. Are we battle ready? Or do we want to live as business as usual? How many jobs have this administration created for the youths? How many Deltans are getting poorer by the day? And how many can boast of eating two square meals a day? How about the issues of banditry, kidnappings and the likes? Also, what about the issues of cultism in our higher institutions and even secondary and primary schools? These and sundry issues borders Chief all the time. Without mincing, words and without depending on monies from Abuja always, he hopes to introduce the twin doctrines of Manufacturing and Industrilization which no state governor in Delta

State, living or dead, has ever done. Because he is an International business man, this won’t pose as a problem to him. And also, this will make the state attractive for Foreign Direct Investment, (FDI) to flow in ceaselessly. Ultimately this would inevitably create jobs for our youths and elderly who can still work to be occupied. That is to say, Ogboru would create a services driven economy for Delta State. The TOURISM industry would be made more vibrant and attractive. It is an untapped goldmine for the state, a money making Venture. Ogboru would also dispense very low interest loans for Deltans and would also establish co-operative societies amongst communities.

No doubt, Traditional rulers as custodians of the people shall be well taken care of, sometimes history judges not by the noise of the crowd, but by the integrity of the motive. Without overemphasing, there would be long-term investment sustainable value creation and impactful community development across the nooks and crannies of Delta state which will be interpreted to mean a purposeful enterprise in statehood and economic transformation. All these measures will be driven by a disciplined execution, operational excellence and long term strategic growth.

Ogboru would continue to deepen investments in businesses, people of Delta state and communities. Furthermore, he will continue to deliver capital infusion, skills development, innovation and enhanced economic opportunities across the state.

Chief Ovedje Ogboru reiterated his commitment to creating pathways that enable the youths, elderly and others to thrive. He will also create enabling harmony across the various tribes that are within the state.

My Fellow Deltans, please kindly note that a 5 or 10kg rice given to you by politicians cannot sustain you for 4 years before the next election. Even if you have to take it because of hunger, vote for the credible candidate. This also applies to, when offered money for voting. It is better to live a fulfilled life, than voting for your own problems. Also, think about the character and integrity of your candidate. Not all Deltans would see these pieces of information and so the literates amongst us should pass on the message of caution to the illiterates. BE WISE! A STITCH IN TIME, SAVES NINE!!

Fellow Deltans, be wise, be smart and be thoughtful and focused. God bless Delta state, God bless Nigeria.