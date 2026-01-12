Govt defers school resumption in Edo central senatorial district

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State

The Edo Government on Monday announced a postponement of resumption of all public and private schools in Edo Central Senatorial District, amidst growing security challenges in parts of the state.

Resumption of schools in the area has now been shifted to a later date that will be communicated to the public.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that schools were billed to reopen on Monday, for the second term, in the 2025/2026 academic calendar.

In a public announcement in Benin, the State’s Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, said that the postponement became necessary to address emerging concerns affecting the welfare of students.

According to him, it is aimed at resolving ‘exigencies‘ that would enhance the safety and well-being of children in the district.

Iyamu urged parents, guardians, school owners, and administrators within the district to note the development and comply accordingly.

He said that a new date for resumption would be communicated to the public in due course.

Vanguard News