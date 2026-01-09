Govs who defect should lose their seats— Moghalu

George Moghalu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the last November election in Anambra State, George Moghalu, has advocated that state governors who defect from their political parties to another should lose their seats, stating that their mandates should not be transferable to the new party.

In an interview with Vanguard, Moghalu, a founding chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, said democracy is imperilled by such crass one-way defections.

He said, “Yes. There is nothing wrong with that. We are talking about being elected on a particular platform. Because if you check, the ballot papersyou have today does not bear the name of the candidate. It bears only the name of the party. And what the people are voting for is the party.

“Though represented by Mr A or Mr B, it is the party. So, if now, for example, George Mogalu is elected on this platform, and for a lot of reasons, which is personal to me, I decide to defect from that particular political party that elected me and go to another political party, morally speaking, I cannot justify taking the mandate of the people to another platform without getting their consent, and the only way you can get their consent for them to endorse your action is by subjecting their mandate to an election. Throw it back to the people.

“Vote for this platform because I am going there, and if the people now vote for this platform, it becomes a matter of you. If they insist on where you are living, it becomes a matter of the party. And since nobody can elect himself into office, the people have the right to say where they want you to go. It is not morally justifiable for you to take another person’s, another people’s mandate to another platform. So that is my position.”

On whether he would move to the African Democratic Congress ADC, in the aftermath of the recent defection of ex-Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, he said, “I have a personal, very close relationship with His Excellency, Peter Obi. His decision to move to ADC is actually his. And for me, what I have been doing since these holidays up to the day before yesterday is consulting. I am a politician who tries as much as I can within the limits of possibility to go with people I have respect for, people I relate with.

“Before I made the decision to leave APC, I consulted widely. Before I made the decision to join the Labour Party to run for the election, I consulted widely. And now that the elections are over, I am still consulting.”

And the moment I finish my consultations, because I must consult even those who left with me, I can’t just wake up and make a decision without involving them. On the 4th January, for example, I had a very large meeting of my critical supporters and critical stakeholders. We discussed this issue extensively. Yesterday, I met with a group that discussed this issue. Today, I am having a dinner appointment with two very critical players. I am also discussing this issue. So by the time I finish my consultations, I will come out and make a statement with regards to what my position in this political dispensation will be because for now I have not made up my mind on the next move to make”, he said.