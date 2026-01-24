Gov. Yusuf sacks political adviser, appoints replacement

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has relieved Sunusi Surajo-Kwankwaso of his appointment as Political Adviser, citing poor performance.

The decision followed an assessment of the office’s activities, which revealed failure to meet expectations.

This is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, in Kano on Saturday.

Yusuf stated the action was necessary to safeguard his administration’s integrity and restore harmony, citing rising tension and divisions attributed to the former adviser.

He emphasised loyalty, discipline, and performance as guiding principles of his leadership.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Bakwana has been appointed as the new political adviser.

The Governor expressed confidence in Bakwana’s commitment, professionalism, and responsibility to the office. (NAN)