Gov. Yusuf resigned from Kwankwasiya Movement, not NNPP – Founder

Aniebonam

Founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Boniface Aniebonam, says Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State did not resign from the party but from the Kwankwasiya Movement, led by Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Aniebonam made the assertion on Saturday in a swift reaction to the governor’s resignation from the party, announced in the media.

Aniebonam, in a statement, argued that the resignation letter from the governor was not addressed to the NNPP authentic National Working Committee (NWC) led by Dr Major Agbo, nor the state chairman or the ward secretary but to a member of the Kwankwasiya movement in Diso-Chiranchi Ward in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

“The NNPP NWC do not recognise the Kwankwasiya movement ward chairman as chairman of the party,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Kano State governor was said to have resigned from the NNPP, alongside 21 members of the State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives and 44 local government chairmen in the state.

The resignation was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Tofa.

Yusuf, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of Diso-Chiranchi Ward of the NNPP in Gwale Local Government Area, formally communicated his decision to leave the party with effect from Friday, Jan. 23.

“I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party of my decision to resign my membership of the party, with effect from Friday, 23rd January 2026,” the governor stated.

Aniebonam, however, stated that the resignation of Yusuf and other political office holders of the party is not known to him as NNPP leader, founder and Chairman of its Board of Trustees.

“The NNPP lifted the governor’s suspension from its membership and directed that he take responsibility for its leadership, being the highest elected officer of the party.

“You will recall that the Abia State High Court and Federal Capital Territory High Court judgment directed INEC to recognise and handover NNPP administration to the Aniebonam-led board of trustees of the party.

“The Federal Capital Territory High Court equally issued an enrolment order, restraining INEC from dealing and transacting any business with the Kwankwasiya movement.

“The NNPP is a registered political party, whereas the Kwankwasiya movement was a pressure group in the party, and the Memorandum of Association with it was terminated, and the entire defunct NWC, led by Dr Ahmed Ajuji expelled for anti-party activities, after the 2023 presidential elections.

“Yusuf and others in the legislative arm of Kano State won elections under the platform of NNPP with the logo of basket of fruits and not Kwankwasiya insignia of book and red colour.”

Aniebonam described the delay by INEC to update its records and upload Dr Agbo Major and Mr Oginni Olaposi-led NWC as mere administrative lapses.

“This has nothing to do with judgments of the courts, which must be obeyed. Accordingly, the ongoing judicial review at the FCT High Court is to compel INEC to update its records.

“The reasons for Yusuf’s resignation are noted but what is certain is that the NNPP has no issues with the governor and personal decisions he wishes to make.

“We blame the tragedy of members in Kano wanting to opt out on the high-handedness of Kwankwaso, which is highly regretted,” he said.

Aniebonam urged members in Kano state and nationwide to remain calm and more committed as the party looked forward to more wins in the 2027 elections. (NAN)