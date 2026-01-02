Gov Mutfwang officially dumps PDP for APC

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Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau has officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Rufus Bature, the Chairman of APC in the state, presented the membership card of the party to the Governor on Friday in Jos.

Speaking at the event, Mutfwang said that his defection to the APC was in the interest of the state.

The governor, who promised an all-inclusive system in spite of the change in party, called on the people of the state to unite at all times.

“The journey we are embarking on is a journey of faith, and I believe that Plateau will reap the dividends of this union.

“I know there are skeptics, but I say be patient. Time will reveal everything.

“To the fearful, I say take courage, fear no more, because we have come for good.

“We have come to join hands; we have come to work together. For those who may be apprehensive, like I said earlier, relax,”he said.

The governor thanked the members of the Peoples Democratic Party, his former party, for providing him with a platform for his political journey.

He said that his defection to the APC would spur him to provide qualitative leadership to the state.

Mutfwang, who thanked President Bola Tinubu for his deep love for Plateau, promised to support his re-election bid in 2027.

Vanguard News