Gov Diri orders compulsory medical check-up on Bayelsa cabinet members

Gov Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has directed the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, to ensure that every member of the State Executive Council undergoes a compulsory medical check-up.

Speaking during the first state executive council meeting in 2026 on Wednesday, Diri said that the directive became imperative in the light of the recent death of the deputy governor, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

He said that as public officers with hectic schedules, it was necessary for them to undergo regular health checks to ensure that they were medically fit at all times and to prevent avoidable death.

Diri noted that although death was inevitable, humans could still take preventive measures to enjoy good health and a long life.

He disclosed that an autopsy on the late deputy governor had been conducted and that the result would be made public at the right time.

While again cautioning against politicising the death of the deputy governor, he stated that a burial committee headed by the secretary to the State Government had been constituted and that a date for the funeral would be announced soon.

“We thank everyone who grieved with us and pray that in 2026, we will celebrate and not mourn.

“All of us must be careful about our health so we can prevent avoidable death. Members of the state executive council, go and do a compulsory check-up. This is a directive that must be carried out.

“I directed that an autopsy be conducted, and the result is ready. At the right time, we will make it public.

“While we were mourning, some people were politicising the death of our deputy governor instead of showing love and compassion. This was not expected in our state,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the meeting, the Commissioner for Health presented an award plaque and a dummy cheque of 400,000 dollars won by the state as first runner-up in the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge for the South-South zone.

NAN also reports that the leadership challenge in the health sector was funded by UNICEF, Dangote Group and other international bodies.

The governor described the state’s performance as refreshing and encouraging, saying that the government’s investment in the sector was paying off.

“This is the best award we have won so far, and it came with a dollar reward. It is due to the exceptional performance of the commissioner for health. When you work hard, there will be results like this,” he said.

Earlier, Brisibe stated that Bayelsa‘s recognition and performance in the competition were a result of Diri’s commitment to the development of the health sector.

He also presented to the governor the Distinguished Leadership Award in Governance in recognition of his outstanding performance and contributions to the growth of the National Association of Nurses and Midwives in Bayelsa and Nigeria.

Vanguard News