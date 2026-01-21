Gov AbdulRazaq suspends KwaraPoly rector over students protest

Gov Abdulrazaq

By Demola Akinyemi

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has suspended the Rector of Kwara state Polytechnic Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, indefinitely over students protest on Tuesday.

Rector’s suspension is pending the outcome of investigation that has been set up over the students protest.

Hon. Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu who disclosed this in a statement issued Wednesday evening said that the most senior Deputy Rector has been directed to act in the interim.

Meanwhile Three- man has also been announced to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the students protest and submit reports to the governor in two weeks.

The committee is headed by Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Bar. Senior Ibrahim Sulyman,while other members are the Commissioner for Environment Hon. Nafisat Buge and the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare, Dr. Mrs Mercy Olufunke Shittu.

The statement by Commissioner for Tertiary education Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu reads, “Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has announced a three-person panel to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the recent student protest at the Kwara State Polytechnic.

“The committee is headed by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Bar. Senior Ibrahim Sulyman. Other members are the Commissioner for Environment Hon. Nafisat Buge and the Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare, Dr. Mrs Mercy Olufunke Shittu.”

The statement added that,”the committee has two weeks to submit its report to the Governor, while their terms of reference are: (1) to look at the remote and immediate causes of the protest and handling of same; (2) recommend ways to prevent such things in the future; (3) make further recommendations on the growth of the school.”

“The Governor has meanwhile directed the Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, to immediately step aside from his role until further notice, while the most senior Deputy Rector acts in his place in the interim.

“The committee will engage with all relevant stakeholders on its assignment.”