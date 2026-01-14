Gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu ‘Omije Ojumi’ is dead

Nigerian gospel singer, Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known for her hit song Omije Ojumi, has died.

Her death was announced on Tuesday in a brief statement shared on Instagram by fellow gospel artiste Ayo Melody on behalf of her family.

The post, accompanied by a photograph of the late singer and a video showing her remains, disclosed that she passed away at a Lagos hospital.

It read in part, “With great sadness 💔😭we announce the passing of Evangelist Olubunmi Akinnaanu Adeoye OMIJE OJUMI, passed away on 12th January, 2026 at Lagos hospital, Nigeria. May God grant her eternal rest.”

Bunmi’s death comes months after she publicly sought prayers and divine healing while battling a serious leg ailment. In October 2025, a video circulated online showing the gospel singer during a church service at G.F. David Ministries in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

In the footage, the Omije Ojumi hitmaker was seen seated with her affected leg stretched out on a chair as a pastor prayed for her, an incident that drew widespread sympathy and prayers from fans and colleagues within the gospel music community.

Akinnaanu began singing at a young age and later left a banking career to pursue gospel music full-time.