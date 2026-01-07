‘God blessed me double’, Adekunle Gold, Simi welcome twins

Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko, professionally known as Adekunle Gold, has announced that he and his wife, Simi have welcomed twins.

The singer announced the news via his Snapchat story on Wednesday where he wrote, “Asked God for another child and He blessed me double.”

The announcement follows weeks of speculation after Simi shared a post in December 2025 featuring a clip from Adekunle Gold’s music video, My Love Is the Same.

She captioned the video, “From my baby, for my babies.”

In the clip, Simi appeared with a visible baby

bump, sparking reports that the couple was expecting another child.

The couple got married in a private ceremony in January 2019 after years of friendship and musical collaboration.

They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Adejare Kosoko, fondly called Deja, in May 2020.