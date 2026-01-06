GNI reassures public on business continuity

By Rosemary Iwunze

Great Nigeria Insurance Plc, GNI, has reassured the general public that the fire incident that gutted the Great Nigeria building did not affect its operations in anyway.

The company stated that it does not maintain any office in the burnt building, nor does it conduct any operations whatsoever therein.

In a statement, the company said: “We refer to the unfortunate fire incident that occurred during the Christmas break at No. 47/57,Martins Street, Lagos Island, and sympathise with everyone who must have been impacted in one way or another by the fire incident.

“We wish to state for the record that GNI was granted a long lease of bare land at No. 47/57, Martins Street, Lagos Island by the Shitta-Bey Family and this lease is due to expire on the 31st of December, 2036. GNI erected a 25-storey building on the said land for strategic investment purposes (the property).”

However, the company noted that the property has been a subject of litigation between it and the family for many years now.

It also added that the family instituted three separate suits against GNI at both the Lagos State High Court and the Federal High Court, adding that it all the suits were decided in favour of GNI, but thereafter, the family filed separate appeals in the Lagos Judicial Division of the Court of Appeal.