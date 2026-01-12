GNI Fire: Death toll rises to 12

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The death toll from the fire that gutted the old Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) building in Lagos Island has risen to 12, after four more bodies were recovered from the rubble. The incident occurred three weeks ago, on the eve of Christmas, at the 22-storey building.

The Federal Government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has facilitated the deployment of heavy-duty equipment by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to support ongoing recovery operations at the site.

In a statement, NEMA noted that the multi-agency rescue and recovery operation remains complex due to the precarious structural condition of the building.

“Significant progress has been recorded with the controlled removal of debris and the recovery of four bodies from beneath the rubble,” the statement said.

NEMA is providing technical and operational support while facilitating CCECC’s equipment for controlled excavation and debris clearance. The operation is being carried out under the close supervision of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), and other relevant stakeholders.

The four recovered bodies were properly documented and handed over to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU) for forensic identification and dignified handling.

The incident perimeter remains fully secured by the military, police, and other security agencies, with barricades in place to restrict unauthorized access and ensure the safety of emergency personnel and the public.

A strategic coordination meeting involving NEMA’s Lagos Operations Office and key stakeholders—including the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Lagos State, Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Arc GIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde; and the Chairman of the Community Development Association (CDA)—focused on planning ongoing operations.

The meeting outlined a phased approach to safe excavation, structural integrity assessment, controlled demolition, and eventual site rehabilitation.

“All activities at the site remain under the authority of LASEMA and the Lagos State Government, with NEMA providing technical and operational support,” the statement concluded.