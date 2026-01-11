Gbenga Daniel champions creation of Ijebu-Remo State

Gbenga Daniel

…Calls for Unity Among Stakeholders

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Abeokuta—Former Ogun State Governor and current Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has called on the people of Ijebu and Remo Divisions to unite behind the ongoing push for the creation of a new state from the old Ijebu Province.

Speaking during the BATOGD Movement Tour in Odogbolu Local Government Area, Daniel described the current agitation for state creation as the “last real hope” for accelerated and sustainable development in Ijebuland. He stressed that achieving this milestone would require absolute unity among stakeholders across the nine local government councils of the former Ijebu Province.

The senator disclosed that significant groundwork has been quietly undertaken toward the creation of the proposed state, tentatively named Ijebu-Remo State, but emphasized that public discussions were deliberately restrained until meaningful progress was made.

Daniel highlighted that the state creation process is rigorous, requiring strict adherence to constitutional provisions, with consensus and unity of purpose being crucial. He revealed that discussions on the proposed capital and official name of the new state are nearing conclusion, warning that failure to agree internally could leave decisions to external actors.

“I will not embark on a project I cannot complete. My commitment to the creation of Ijebu-Remo State is total,” he assured constituents.

On political matters, Daniel announced the commencement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) e-registration exercise, urging citizens to register at their ward secretariats. He said the exercise would bolster support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and strengthen his own senatorial re-election bid.

The Odogbolu engagement marked the seventh stop in the BATOGD Movement Tour since its launch on September 21, 2025, in Ìgodè, Sagamu Local Government.

Reflecting on his tenure as governor between 2003 and 2011, Daniel highlighted key development projects across Ijebuland, including the establishment of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun, the College of Education in Omu, and numerous schools and critical infrastructure still benefiting local communities.

Daniel described the BATOGD Movement as a platform for accountability, grassroots engagement, and people-driven representation, aimed at advancing development in Ogun East and supporting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.