Gani Adams to Kwara, Kogi govs: Deploy localised security frameworks to tackle insecurity

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday, urged Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and Ahmed Ododo of Kwara and Kogi states to stem the increased incidences of banditry and kidnapping in their respective states.

He also called on security agencies to do everything possible to flush out the bandits from their hideouts.

Adams, in a statement, noted that the incidences of kidnapping for ransom by bandits in the two states had reached an alarming stage.

He said many towns and villages in the troubled Yoruba North of Kwara and Kogi States have been deserted. He listed them to include Okunran, Iganmu, and Budo-Idowu, among others.

He said: “Some worshippers at ECWA Church in Isanlu, Yagba axis of Kogi State were abducted about two months ago. Only few of them were returned after payments of ransom. In a similar scenario, worshippers at a church in Kiri near Isanlu of Yagba in Kogi State were also kidnapped and have not been released till date.

“In Kwara, 23 workers of a road construction company were abducted. They’re yet to be released. Kabiesi Oniwo of Afin in Ilere District of Ifelodun LGA was abducted in his palace with his son, a Youth Corp member, on the eve of New Year. They are yet to be released even after payments of N20million ransom.”

He cited a similar case of another nine abductees from Adanla-Irese near Igbaja in Ifelodun local government area, who have also remained in captive since December 26 last year despite paying N20million ransom.

Faulting the closure of schools in parts of Kwara State due to insecurity, he said it poses more threat to the future of the state.

He said: “Since November 2025, students across five Local Government Areas in Kwara South Senatorial District, Ekiti, Oke-Ero, Irepodun, Isin, and Ifelodun, have been forced out of school following a government directive under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, citing insecurity as justification.

“While insecurity is real, the complete shutdown of education is not a solution. It is capable of exposing our children to child labour, social vices, and intellectual stagnation. And more troubling is the disturbing silence of critical stakeholders – parents, religious institutions, traditional rulers, elders, and opinion leaders.”