Fusengbuwa ruling house fixes Monday to fill Awujale vacant stool

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Fusengbuwa Ruling House of Ijebu-Ode has fixed Monday, January 12, 2026, for the commencement of the selection process to fill the vacant stool of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

The decision followed a letter of clearance from the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, conveyed through the Executive Chairman of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Hon. Dare Alebiosu.

Recall that about three weeks ago, the state government directed the Fusengbuwa Ruling House to suspend the earlier selection process after identifying procedural lapses that could lead to litigation.

The suspension was announced at a meeting between the state government, the ruling house, and the Awujale Interregnum Administration Committee held in Abeokuta.

The Awujale stool became vacant following the death of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, who passed away in July at the age of 91 after a historic 65-year reign.

However, in a letter dated January 6, 2026, and signed by the Secretary of Ijebu-Ode Local Government, Mr Oke Adebanjo, the council confirmed that clearance had been received from the Ministry, authorising the ruling house to commence a fresh selection process.

The letter read in part: “Following clearance from the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, I am directed to convey the approval of the Executive Chairman, Hon. Dare Alebiosu, for the commencement of the process to fill the vacant stool of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland.

“The Fusengbuwa Ruling House is hereby authorised to begin its internal selection process in accordance with the customary laws of Ijebuland and the Chieftaincy regulations of Ogun State.

“To ensure proper administrative documentation, you are to formally notify the local government of the date, time and venue of the nomination exercise, which must be within 14 days from the receipt of this notification. Representatives of the local government will attend strictly as observers.

“This approval is issued to facilitate due process and remains without prejudice to the traditional rights and internal procedures of the ruling house.”

Meanwhile, the Fusengbuwa ruling house has fixed Monday, January 12, for its family nomination meeting, scheduled to be held at Bisrod Hall, GRA, Ijebu-Ode.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the ruling house, Otunba Abdulateef Owoyemi.

The statement read in part: “We wish to thank you for your letter dated January 6, 2026, Ref No: IOLG.584/11/34, and confirm that our ruling house family nomination meeting for the vacant position of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebuland has, by the grace of Almighty God, been fixed for Monday, January 12, 2026, at the Bisrod Hall, GRA, off Igbeba Road, Ijebu-Ode, by 12 noon.

“We also hereby invite the Secretary of the Local Government and his officials to attend the meeting to observe and monitor the nomination process, in accordance with the law.”

Recall that the selection of a new Awujale, which has reportedly attracted over 60 aspirants, has continued to generate widespread interest, with popular Fuji musician Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM1) among those said to have declared interest in the throne.