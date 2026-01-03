Funeral for Anthony Joshua’s friends to hold in London mosque on Sunday

Anthony Joshua with Abdul Lateef “Latz” (right) and Sina “Evolve” Ghami

The Janaza (funeral) prayer for Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif “Latz” Ayodele, close friends and team members of boxing star Anthony Joshua, is set to take place on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in London.

The bodies of Ghami and Ayodele were repatriated to the United Kingdom following the fatal road crash in Nigeria that claimed their lives. The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the London Central Mosque, located at 146 Park Road, London NW8 7RG.

A statement from Boxing King Media, shared on Saturday, confirmed the arrangements and extended condolences: “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.”

Ghami, Joshua’s long-time strength and conditioning coach, and Ayodele, his personal trainer, tragically died in a car accident on December 29, 2025. Joshua, who was also involved in the crash, escaped with minor injuries. The accident occurred on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Makun, Ogun State, when the Lexus SUV carrying Joshua collided with a stationary truck.

The London funeral will provide family, friends, and members of the boxing community an opportunity to pay their final respects to the two men who played key roles in Joshua’s career.

A Boxing King Media representative added, “Sina and Latz were more than colleagues—they were family to AJ. Their dedication, passion, and friendship will never be forgotten.”