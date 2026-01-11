Full list of countries Nigerians can visit without visa

Nigerian passport holders can now travel to 45 countries worldwide without needing a visa, according to a recent update from Visaindex.

This development makes international travel much easier, offering convenient options for tourism, business, and family visits.

Of these 45 countries, 27 allow visa-free entry, while others offer alternatives such as visa-on-arrival or require an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA).

Entry requirements vary by country, but overall, the update reflects growing opportunities for Nigerians to explore the world with less red tape.

Popular African Countries

The Gambia – Since 2019, The Gambia has declared itself a visa-free zone for all African travelers. The policy also extends to visitors from Commonwealth countries, the EU, and select Baltic states, boosting tourism and trade.

Benin – Following Rwanda’s example, Benin removed visa restrictions for all Africans in 2019. This move has strengthened Benin as a hub for commerce and travel in West Africa.

Kenya – In October 2023, President William Ruto announced that Kenya would eliminate visa requirements for all African travelers by year-end, aiming to enhance trade, economic ties, and regional connectivity.

Rwanda – Rwanda’s visa-free entry policy, introduced in November 2023, allows all African nationals to visit without paying fees. The initiative reinforces Rwanda’s position as a top tourist destination in Africa.

Ghana – Ghana has recently joined the ranks of visa-free African countries, opening its doors to travelers from across the continent. The move is expected to attract tourists, business professionals, and investors, supporting Ghana’s goal of becoming a West African trade and tourism hub.

Other Countries Offering Visa-Free or Easy Access

Barbados

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Chad

Cook Islands

Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast)

Dominica

Fiji

Guinea

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Kiribati

Liberia

Mali

Micronesia

Montserrat

Niger

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Senegal

Sierra Leone

Togo

Vanuatu

This update demonstrates the increasing accessibility of global travel for Nigerian citizens, providing more freedom to explore diverse destinations across continents with minimal visa restrictions.

Vanguard News