Full list: 2026 OSCAR nominations

Hollywood has officially unveiled the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards, honouring the most celebrated films and performances of the past year: and one film has already made history.

Sinners emerged as the clear frontrunner, earning a record-breaking 16 nominations. The feat sees the film surpass the long-standing record jointly held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), firmly establishing Sinners as the dominant force of this awards season.

Trailing behind is One Battle After Another with 13 nominations, while Marty Supreme, Frankenstein and Sentimental Value each picked up nine nods. Hamnet also impressed, securing eight nominations.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on 15 March, with U.S. comedian Conan O’Brien confirmed as host of the star-studded night.

Best Picture nominees

Bugonia

F1: The Movie

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Acting categories

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Delroy Lindo (Sinners)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Directing and screenwriting

Best Director

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Original Screenplay

Blue Moon — Robert Kaplow

It Was Just an Accident — Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier

Sinners — Ryan Coogler

Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia — Will Tracy

Frankenstein — Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet — Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell

One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams — Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Other major categories

Animated Feature

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Documentary Feature

The Alabama Solution

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

Mr Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

International Feature

The Secret Agent (Brazil)

It Was Just an Accident (France)

Sentimental Value (Norway)

Sirāt (Spain)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)

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