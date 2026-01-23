Full list: 2026 OSCAR nominations

Hollywood has officially unveiled the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards, honouring the most celebrated films and performances of the past year: and one film has already made history.
Sinners emerged as the clear frontrunner, earning a record-breaking 16 nominations. The feat sees the film surpass the long-standing record jointly held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016), firmly establishing Sinners as the dominant force of this awards season.
Trailing behind is One Battle After Another with 13 nominations, while Marty Supreme, Frankenstein and Sentimental Value each picked up nine nods. Hamnet also impressed, securing eight nominations.
The 97th Academy Awards ceremony is set to take place on 15 March, with U.S. comedian Conan O’Brien confirmed as host of the star-studded night.
Best Picture nominees
- Bugonia
- F1: The Movie
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Acting categories
Best Actor
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
- Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
- Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Directing and screenwriting
Best Director
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
- Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon — Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident — Jafar Panahi
- Marty Supreme — Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value — Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier
- Sinners — Ryan Coogler
Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia — Will Tracy
- Frankenstein — Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet — Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
- One Battle After Another — Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams — Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Other major categories
Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
International Feature
- The Secret Agent (Brazil)
- It Was Just an Accident (France)
- Sentimental Value (Norway)
- Sirāt (Spain)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia)
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