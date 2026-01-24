Fubara is APC leader in Rivers — Presidency

The Presidency, yesterday laid to rest the controversy over the leadership hierarchy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State by declaring Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the leader of the party in the state.

Special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, who spoke on ‘Hard Copy’, a Channels Television programme said President Bola Tinubu aligns with the position of Nentawe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the party on the leadership hierarchy in Rivers state.

On January 3, the APC chairman said Governor Fubara, leads the party in the state. Yilwatda noted that the APC accords governors the privilege of leading the party at the state level, while urging them to respect inclusion and avoid disenfranchising other party members.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, Bwala said Fubara must be allowed to carry out his duties without undue interference. Said he: “I agree with the point highlighted by the National Chairman that in Rivers state, Governor Fubara is the leader of the APC. Wike is not a member of the APC, so he cannot speak for the party. He may be regarded as a leader within the PDP in Rivers state, having been a former governor, but the APC leader in the state is Governor Fubara.”

Bwala said Tinubu’s position is in tandem with the party’s internal rules and democratic principles.

“What the National Chairman said is the position the president sticks to, because he respects party procedures. The president believes in the rule of law and due process, and the party will always respect that,” he said.

Bwala also addressed concerns over Wike’s influence within the federal government, noting that appointments do not supersede national interest. According to him, “We’ve heard people complain that as a cabinet member, Wike enjoys certain benefits. Wike has been adequately compensated. The president believes in compensating people, but not at the expense of the interest of Nigeria. President Bola Tinubu gives latitude, but once you cross the line, you will know.”

He added that the cold war between Wike and Fubara is “being handled”. “When you ask who is the leader of the party, the answer is the governor. The impeachment procedure must be consistent with the practice of law and constitutional requirements,” he added. “The governor will deal with it. There are court orders stopping the impeachment, and the party is clear: nobody should stop Fubara from governing Rivers state. The president even respects the rights of states governed by the PDP.