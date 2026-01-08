Fubara Impeachment: ADC monitoring Rivers crisis, yet to take position – Spokesman

Fubara

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says it is closely monitoring unfolding political developments in Rivers State before taking a definitive position on the impeachment process initiated against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Oduh.

Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, disclosed this in an interview with Vanguard, saying the party would respond only after a careful assessment of events.

“We’re studying the political development in Rivers. Let us study it, see what happens and then take an informed position on the matter,” Abdullahi said.

He was reacting to impeachment proceedings commenced by the Rivers State House of Assembly against the governor and his deputy.

The process was set in motion during Thursday’s plenary session of the Assembly, presided over by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, where allegations of gross misconduct against Governor Fubara were formally presented.

The House maintained that the impeachment process strictly followed constitutional provisions. The plenary session, which was broadcast live on Channels Television, featured the Majority Leader, Major Jack, reading the notice of allegations and claims of gross misconduct levelled against the governor.

According to the Assembly, the notice was endorsed by 26 lawmakers, who alleged that the governor’s actions were contrary to the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution. Speaker Amaewhule further disclosed that the notice would be served on Governor Fubara within seven days, marking the formal commencement of the impeachment process.