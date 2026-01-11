Fubara, Deputy make first public appearance after impeachment notice

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, on Sunday made their first public appearance since the State House of Assembly initiated impeachment proceedings against them.

It was gathered that during the period of silence that followed the impeachment notice, the governor and his deputy had travelled out of the country for official engagements.

However, the duo resurfaced on Sunday at a church service held to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day church service was organised to honour fallen Nigerian servicemen and women who paid the supreme sacrifice in defence of the nation’s unity and sovereignty, while also offering prayers for the repose of their souls and the safety of personnel still in active service.

Despite the renewed political tension in the state, Governor Fubara and members of his administration have remained silent on the allegations of gross misconduct levelled against them by the State House of Assembly.

Recall that the latest development marks the third impeachment attempt against the governor in less than three years.