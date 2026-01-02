FRSC to motorists: Drive responsibly in 2026

FILE IMAGE

By Favour Ulebor

Abuja -The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mr. Shehu Mohammed, has appealed to motorists across the country to prioritise safety and obey traffic rules as Nigerians travel to celebrate the New Year.

In a statement by the Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Olusegun Ogungbemide, yesterday, the Corps Marshal warned that speed violations, drunk driving, dangerous overtaking and disregard for traffic laws could lead to avoidable road crashes during the festive period.

Mohammed noted that the New Year season usually records increased vehicular movement and fatigue induced driving, which often heighten crash risks.

He urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy, observe speed limits, avoid alcohol or drug use while driving, and remain attentive on the road.

He added that FRSC personnel have been strategically deployed on major highways and critical corridors nationwide to manage traffic, respond to emergencies and enforce compliance with road safety regulations, while wishing Nigerians a peaceful and crash free New Year.