Former COAS praises three brigade troops for dedicated service

Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, has commended the personnel of 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, for their exemplary service to the nation and dedication to maintaining peace and security in Kano State.

This is contained in a statement issued by Maj. Babatunde Zubairu, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, on Sunday in Kano.

Dambazzau gave the commendation during the 3 Brigade West African Social Activities (WASA) held at Bukavu Barracks, Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which marked the conclusion of the 2025 training year, brought together serving and retired senior military officers, families, representatives of sister security agencies, and members of the host community.

The former army chief, as a special guest at the occasion, noted that WASA demonstrated the Brigade’s continued connection to its cultural roots while upholding its constitutional responsibilities.

He commended the presence of distinguished guests, describing it as evidence of the Brigade’s strong relations with the host community and its collaboration with other security agencies.

Danbazzau also lauded the officers and men of 3 Brigade for their professionalism, discipline, and resilience in maintaining security across Kano State.

“Your collective efforts have contributed significantly to curbing criminal activities and sustaining peace. The tribute to personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, underscoring their sacrifice for national security,” he said.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for creating an enabling environment for military operations.

He also commended the Chief of Army Staff, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, sister security agencies, and the Kano State Government for their support.

Earlier, Brig. Gen. Ahmad Tukur, Commander of 3 Brigade, highlighted the unit’s operational, training, and administrative achievements in 2025.

He announced that 3 Brigade emerged first in the 1 Division Inter-Brigade Corporal and Below Competition at Bukavu Barracks, and was overall best at the 1 Division Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers and Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Competition in Kaduna.

Tukur also said the brigade remained operationally active under Operation MESA, tackling banditry and criminal activities in areas such as Shanono, Tsanyawa, and Gwarzo Local Government Areas.

He commended officers and soldiers for their courage and commitment while honoring gallant colleagues and a Nigerian Air Force personnel who died during operations.

NAN reports that the event featured cultural displays, award presentations, and interactions aimed at fostering unity and strengthening civil–military relations.

Vanguard News