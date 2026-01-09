Fletcher insists focus on Man Utd FA Cup tie, not talks with owners over future

Fletcher

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United interim coach Darren Fletcher insists he is yet to have conversations about his future and his focus has solely been on the FA Cup third round match with Brighton on Sunday.

Fletcher, who was appointed as Manchester United’s interim manager for two games following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, said he has not held talks with Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe regarding his future at the club after taking charge on an interim basis.

The former United midfielder is preparing for his second game since taking on the interim role following Ruben Amorim’s exit. He led the Red Devils to a 2-2 draw against Burnley in his first game in charge of the club.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Fletcher will remain as part of the first-team set-up or if he will return to his previous job as United’s under-18s coach. The club are expected expected to appoint a caretaker in charge for the remainder of the campaign, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick regarded as the leading candidates.

In his pre-match conference ahead of the clash vs Brighton, Fletcher confirmed he had not spoken to minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe since Amorim’s exit, and there have been no discussions either with chief executive Omar Berrada or director of football Jason Wilcox about what happens after the Brighton game.

“There have been no thoughts or conversations over my future,” he said.

“I speak to Omar and Jason, that’s how the process works.

“They have given me full responsibility to take control of these two games, to make my own decisions, to lead the team, guide the team and prepare the team. That’s what I’ve been doing.

“I’ve been focusing on the job at hand and preparing the team for these two games.”

However, according to reports, senior figures at Old Trafford are known to be impressed at the way Fletcher navigated his work this week and how he has handled the external pressures of the role.